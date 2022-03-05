0
Menu
News

CHRAJ commits to living up to anti-corruption mandate

Chraj Ghana Logo.png Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice logo

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said it is committed to implementing strategies to effectively deliver on its administrative justice and anti-corruption mandates.

The commission, according to its Western North Regional Director, Mr. Eric Kumi Ntaah, had not only ensured the sustainability of human rights but equally working to make corruption less enticing.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr. Ntaah said CHRAJ had three core mandates; Human Rights, Administrative Justice, and Anti-Corruption, and that the commission continued to look for more innovative ways to ensure strict adherence to administrative justice and human rights.

It was also working hard to promote Anti-Corruption in the Western North Region, which obliged public officials to declare their assets to prevent corruption and individual possession of public property.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko