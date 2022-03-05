CHRAJ commits to living up to anti-corruption mandate

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice logo

Source: GNA

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said it is committed to implementing strategies to effectively deliver on its administrative justice and anti-corruption mandates.

The commission, according to its Western North Regional Director, Mr. Eric Kumi Ntaah, had not only ensured the sustainability of human rights but equally working to make corruption less enticing.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr. Ntaah said CHRAJ had three core mandates; Human Rights, Administrative Justice, and Anti-Corruption, and that the commission continued to look for more innovative ways to ensure strict adherence to administrative justice and human rights.

It was also working hard to promote Anti-Corruption in the Western North Region, which obliged public officials to declare their assets to prevent corruption and individual possession of public property.