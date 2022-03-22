CHRAJ in 2021 recorded zero corruption cases in Western Region

CHRAJ offices in Western Region

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Acting Director of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ms Rose Animah Appiah, has encouraged Ghanaians to report acts of corruption to the Commission for investigations and actions.

She said the Commission only thrived on information provided by the public to initiate investigations and wondered why people only gossiped about such wrongs in society without the confidence to report them.



Ms Appiah said corruption was an evidence-based subject and often people speak on radio, in cars and public places about perceived acts but were unable to provide concrete evidence for further probe.



The Acting Director told the Ghana News Agency that the Region did not record a single case of corruption in 2021 due to unreported cases.



The Region, however, recorded 381 human rights and administrative cases with 142 being children’s rights and 101 of economic, social and cultural rights.



Women’s rights saw 35, property rights 79, civil and political rights five cases.

Under Administrative Justice, cessation of employment got three cases, entitlements three, property one case, abuse of power three and other injustices eight cases.



Ms Animah also urged men to become more responsive to their children, wives and women they related with and support them for a very inclusive and balanced society.



She reminded them that children would continue to be the future and as such their upbringing must be a priority and not something that must be toyed with.



The Commission, she revealed, needed retooling and offices in some districts of the Region to have their services closer to the public.



She, therefore, called on the district Assemblies to take responsibility in that regard.