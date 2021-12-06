CHRAJ to mark 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency week

Richard Quayson, CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner

Source: GNA

The 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency (ACT) Week and the International Anti–Corruption Day (IACD) would be commemorated from December 6th to 10th December.

The five-day programme would be on the theme: “Building a Culture of Integrity for Generations,” seeking to raise ‘People of Integrity,’ not only for the current generation of leaders and working population, but for students, children, and future generations.



Mr Richard Quayson, CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema at the weekend that the fight against corruption in the country was achievable.



He said through the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) awareness of the evils of corruption and mechanism for reporting corrupt offences which included whistleblowing had increased.



“Most institutions have or are in the process of establishing safe corruption reporting mechanisms at the workplace,” he said.



He said the commemoration of the anti-corruption week was also designed to galvanize all stakeholders to act on corruption in the societies in a bid to make the fight against corruption less abstract to every Ghanaian and to help the average Ghanaian to personalize the fight against corruption and develop personal integrity.



Mr Quayson said the ACT week, sought to create a platform to assess NACAP which is in the seventh year of its implementation as well as the launch of the National Cultural Review Programme (NCRP) and the Schools Integrity Project (SIP).

The CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner said programme also sought to reinforce the ever-pressing need to make corruption a high-risk and a low-gain venture in Ghana making integrity the hallmark of the Ghanaian society.



He said the objectives of the ACT Week was also to create awareness of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and provide an update on the status of implementation of NACAP.



It would also build consensus on the implementation of the NCRP, SIP and consolidate stakeholder participation in the fight against corruption in all sectors, as well as reduce inequality in society and advance human rights.



The week would also provide the country with another opportunity to prepare for the implementation of the National Cultural Review programme and the Schools Integrity Programme provided for under the NACAP, and consolidate the gains made in reducing inequality and advancing human rights.



It stated that the 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency week and the High-Level National Conference were expected to make critical contributions to the national effort at tackling one of the foundational issues of corruption, which is integrity.