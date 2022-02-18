CHRAJ urges DOVVSU to engage public on incest

CHRAJ Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Whittal

Source: GNA

Mr. Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has urged the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the police to regularly engage the public on incest.

He asked the Unit to sensitise the populace on laws on the practice and encourage victims to report to the police.



According to section 105 (1) and (2) of Act 29, of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960, sexual intercourse will be incest where “a male of sixteen years or more has sexual intercourse with a female whom he knows to be his grand-daughter, daughter, sister, mother or grandmother.”



It is also incest where “A female of sixteen years or more has sexual intercourse with a male whom she knows to be her grand-son, son, brother, father or grandfather.”



Mr. Whittal said the practice was on the ascendency with many settled at home and urged DOVVSU to reach out to the victims.

The Commissioner, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the practice could be very detrimental to the victims and called for concerted efforts from stakeholders to fight it.



He said though incest had been with the country for many years, many people were unaware of its illegality.



“So, my thesis is that I believe it is happening under some of us, just that it is not being reported...but the repercussions of incest are not only about the biological issues in terms of inbreeding and the effects on the children's bond, but also the immorality of it and we must stop it.”