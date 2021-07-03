CHRAJ will do a better job investigating Ejura shooting - CSOs

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working towards the promotion of good governance, human rights, and public accountability in Ghana, is advocating for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Ejura killings.

The Coalition believes CHRAJ would do a better job.



Their call comes after a three-member committee was set up to probe the matter.



According to the Coalition using the Interior Ministry to conduct the investigation will compromise the probe.



“While we commend the President for directing swift investigations into this matter, we are concerned that the use of the Interior Ministry in conducting investigations into matters which involve agencies acting under the authority of the Ministry may compromise the fairness and integrity of its findings. The Ministry of Interior which may have been complicit in the handling of this unfortunate incident at Ejura Sekyedumase cannot be judges in their own cause,” part of the statement read.

“It is only proper that an independent body conducts investigations into this matter. In this respect, we call on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) under whose mandate this matter which involves excessive abuses of human rights squarely falls, to thoroughly investigate this incident and cause the criminal prosecution of all persons found culpable,” the statement noted.



The Coalition which includes 22 members said: “We also urge all persons acting in the public space (including journalists) to be circumspect in their language in describing or reporting on this unfortunate incident. The tendency to mischaracterise and perhaps trivialise such sensitive and critical national issues often do not help in ascertaining the facts of what may have actually happened.”



“We urge the youth of Ejura Sekyedumase, and indeed, all Ghanaians to remain calm. We must all exercise restraint and not engage in any acts of violence as investigations continue, in order to bring to justice all those responsible for the unlawful killings and injuries of our compatriots.”