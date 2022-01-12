CHRAJ yet to invite KATH over coronavirus cash misuse claims

The payment was done in installments

The Management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) says it is yet to receive an official invitation from the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over a petition filed against the hospital's CEO, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, on alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.

An accountant, Akyreba Awuni, who acted as a whistleblower on the case, was on December 20, 2021, sacked by the hospital for violating the hospital's code of conduct.



He alleged that the hospital's management spent part of the donation to support the national battle against the COVID-19 virus infection in 2020 on luxurious vehicles instead of using the money to save lives.



The embattled Awuni disclosed his intention to drag the hospital management to court over his unlawful dismissal from the hospital.



According to him, the hospital never allowed him to appear before the hospital disciplinary committee to justify his claims in the alleged misappropriation of COVID funds.



However, responding to the issue on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Public Affairs Director of the Hospital, Kwame Frimpong, said the hospital has no official letter from CHRAJ on the supposed petition filed by the former employee.

"Management has read in the media about the said pet; however, we haven't been officially informed by CHRAJ over the said petition," he disclosed.



He added, "the hospital bought the cars with its own internally generated funds through the approval of the hospital board. Therefore, no use of COVID funds here.



The payment was made in instalments. Akyreba Awuni alleged that the medical director's wife crashed his new vehicle in an accident that was also not true. It was a medical director who was driving when the accident occurred".



Mr Frimpong disclosed the hospital's disciplinary committee gave the dismissed staff several opportunities to appear before the committee, but he refused to show up hence the board's decision to kick him out of the facility.



"It is entirely false for our former staff to allege that we never allowed him to appear before the disciplinary committee chair by a board member of the hospital. He rather refused to show up. All official letters sent to him are on his files. So what is he talking about?" he questioned.