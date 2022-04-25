CHRI rallies support towards effective implementation of the Case Tracking System

File photo/Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a Non-governmental Organisation has called on the justice sector institutions, and telecommunication companies to develop interest towards the implementation of the Case Tracking System (CTS).

The CTS is an integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the justice delivery system from its inception until their disposition.



Being supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the government launched the CTS in 2018 to provide information about criminal cases at every stage in the justice delivery system.



Since then, the system has been set up in the six key justice sector institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organised Crime Unit (EOCO), the Attorney General, Legal Aid Commission, and Judicial Service to track cases.



But, the CHRI says it was unhappy about the implementation of the CTS so far and called on the government and stakeholders in the sector to help tackle the challenges impeding the system’s implementation in the country.



Some of the identifiable challenges include unreliable internet connectivity, inadequate effective equipment including internet devices, lack of training of personnel and unaccountability on the use of the CTS.



Speaking at a town hall meeting in Sunyani on the CTS project, Miss Esther Ahulu, Programme Manager, CHRI Africa, explained although the CTS had an offline version, its ability to facilitate information sharing among justice institutions was mainly dependent on internet connection.

She, therefore, called on the corporate sector, including telecommunication companies, to provide logistical support such as free or subsidized internet services, to the institutions using the CTS.



The CHRI with support from the Crime Check Foundation and Legal Resources Center, NGOs with funding from the USAID under its Justice Sector Support (JSS) Activity organised the meeting facilitated by the MIHOSO international, another NGO.



Attended by artisanal workers including hairdressers, mechanics, dressmakers and tailors, as well as transport unions and commercial drivers, the meeting was aimed at sensitizing them on the CTS and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 and the need for the review of Act 798.



Ms. Ahulu indicated effective implementation of the CTS would help tackle the existing poor communication between justice institutions, delays in serving justice, as well as lack of instant statistical data on crime in the country.



These and myriads of problems, she added, were partly contributing to the overpopulation of Ghanaian prisons particularly, by remanding prisoners with expired warrants.



Challenges relating to missing case dockets, slow processing of documentation among justice institutions, as well overlooking of court dates from remand prisoners would all be addressed.

Ms Mina Mensah, Director, CHRI Africa Office said it was unfortunate suspects of minor offences, including petty theft was sentenced, thereby overcrowding the country’s prisons, and called for concerted support towards the review of certain portions of the ADR Act.



She explained the rationale for the passage of the ADR Act was to facilitate and encourage out-of-court settlement of disputes, to ease congestion in court, however congestion in the courts and its associated problems still remained a major challenge affecting justice delivery in the country.



“This is because notwithstanding the gains made by the Act, there are inherent gaps in the law. The ADR Act doesn’t extend to petty or minor offences which usually fall under misdemeanours”, Ms Mensah stated.



Mr. Nicholas Ofori, Senior ADR Officer at the Bono Regional Office of the Legal Aid Commission (LAC) advised Ghanaians to opt for the ADR in settling civil cases or disputes, instead of formal court procedures.



He explained the use of ADR did not only save time and cost but also sustain friendship and promote a win-win approach as well as, saying with the use of ADR all parties would be satisfied through compromise.