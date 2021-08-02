CID reportedly suspends James Quayson’s investigations

James Quayson was declared winner of the 2020 parliamentary elections in Assin North

• The CID has reportedly halted investigations into MP for Assin North due to plans by the latter to appeal

• James Gyakye Quayson’s position as MP is being contested following his dual citizenship



• A high court has annulled the results of parliamentary elections in Assin North



The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Police Service has reportedly suspended its plans to investigate the nationality controversy involving Mr James Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



The move, according to a Citinews report is deemed to be a result of plans by the minority in Parliament and for that matter, Mr Quayson to challenge the ruling of Cape Coast High.



The Cape Coast High Court in July annulled the result of December 2020 parliamentary elections in Assin North after the citizenship of Mr Quayson was challenged by a constituent, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah.

The court also barred James Quayson from holding himself out as an MP, however, he is eligible to contest again.



Following this development, the CID was petitioned to investigate Mr Quayson activities in Parliament since his controversial swearing-in as a member of the eighth Parliament.



Meanwhile, developing news suggests that the embattled Assin North MP has officially filed an appeal to challenge the decision of the High Court.



