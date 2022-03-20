1
Menu
News

CID takes over probe into deadly shooting in Wa

Gun (1).png The incident was sparked by a land dispute

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations into Thursday’s shooting incident in Wa.

The incident, sparked by a land dispute, left one dead.

According to a statement from the police, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has spoken with the bereaved family in line with best practices “and commiserated with them in this trying moment”.

“The Police Administration wishes to assure the family of a full-scale thorough investigation into the incident,” the statement signed by the Director General of the Public Affairs Directorate, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said.

“Anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to law.”

It assured that day and night patrols have been intensified in the Upper West Region capital “to ward off any criminally minded elements”.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium