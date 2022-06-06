CID takes over ‘ritual-killing’ dad’s case

Evans Oppong is a returnee who came to Ghana to seek greener pastures

Police arrested for attempting to use daughter for rituals

Herbalist exposes man for attempted murder



Police pledge to reunite 11-year-old victim with family



Evans Oppong, the man at the center of the alleged money ritual case, has had his case taken over by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



The case which was being handled by the Adentan Divisional Police Command, according to myjoyonline.com, has since been transferred to the Police CID.



The report further indicated that the CID is currently reviewing evidence gathered so far for possible prosecution.



This follows an earlier arrest of the suspect after a video shared by one herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr. went viral.

In the said video, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr. narrated how Mr. Oppong visited his residence to seek his expertise as a herbalist to help him get money. He was willing to sacrifice his 11-year-old daughter to perform rituals for this purpose.



Police issued a statement shortly after, on June 3, 2022, confirming the arrest.



“The police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman, for allegedly taking his 11-year-old daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra for ritual purposes,” parts of the statement read.



“The suspect's arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the Police, and we are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved,” portions of the police statement read.



The police added that the victim is in their custody and it is working on uniting her with her family.



A video shared on Facebook showed a man being arrested for sending his daughter to a herbalist to have her killed for money.

In the video shared by Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr on Facebook, who identifies himself as a chief, military man, writer, author, poet and herbalist, he narrated how the man, Evans Oppong (who is also captured in the video wearing a plain white cloth and sitting on a wooden stool) brought his daughter to him, optimistic that she would be killed for rituals.



He explains in the post that Evans Oppong had just returned from abroad and came to him for help because things were not going on well with him there.



He added that the man explained that he has 12 children and that he wanted to use two of them for rituals, and that was why he went for this daughter from school and brought her to him.



However, unknown to Evans Oppong, he had just walked into a trap.



