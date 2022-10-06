CIMG announces the passing of Mr. Ekow Blankson

The late Ekow Blankson

Source: CIMG

The CIMG Secretariat wishes to inform members of the unfortunate passing of one of our own, Mr. Ekow Blankson.

The Secretariat had been engaging him throughout the week and were to pay a courtesy call on him on Friday, September 30, but he proposed the meeting be pushed to Monday, October 03, since he would love to have his founder, Rob Bellaart, deputy and other team members present. Dawn broke on the fateful Monday and news filtered in of his unfortunate and untimely passing.



He was a Full member (MCIMG) of the Institute and was very instrumental with issues centered on getting the CIMG much publicity after the launch of our Professional Marketing Qualifications (PMQ) and many more.

Mr. Blankson was the Commercial Manager for Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU).