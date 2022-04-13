CJ directive: Must Manasseh and Prof. Azar 'comment on every matter in Ghana?' - NPP lawyer

Prof. Kwaku Azar and Manasseh Azure Awuni

Chief Justice issues directive to trial judges

Comment has attracted harsh critique from Manasseh and Prof Azar



NPP lawyer says the duo should learn to 'shut up' sometimes



Lawyer Gary Nimako, a member of the New Patriotic Party's legal team has defended a recent directive by the Chief Justice, that cases of senior lawyers be heard before that of their juniors, citing an age-old practice.



Nimako made his views public via a Facebook post in which he chastised two people who have harshly critiqued the directive - i.e. Manasseh Azure Awuni and Prof. Stephen Asare, alias Kwaku Azar.

He lamented why it is that the two personalities always wanted to have a bite on 'every matter in Ghana,' before mounting his defence of the directive stating that it was to make junior lawyers better at practice.



“Sometimes I wonder whether it is important for Prof Azar (Professor Kwaku Asare) and Mr Manesseh Azure Awuni, to comment on every matter in Ghana.



“A little silence will save them some credibility. Every Practitioner in the Courts of Ghana knows that a lot of learning is undertaken in the Courtroom every day.



“It is not for nothing that some Lawyers decide to stay in the Courtroom to listen to advocacy when certain Lawyers are on their feet in court, even though they are unconnected to the case.

“So please, allow the Practitioners to learn in the Courtroom. There Is nothing wrong in the directive issued by the Honourable Chief Justice” Marfo's post concluded.



Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah in a recent circular directed judges to call cases of senior lawyers first.



He explained that the age-long practice is to afford junior lawyers the opportunity to learn from the senior lawyers.



Below is the circular:

To all trial court judges:



Observing age-old traditions of the BAR in calling cases in court



The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies.



One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.

This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.



It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.



Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.



I hope I can count on your cooperation.