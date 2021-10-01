CLOGSAG bares teeth at Akufo-Addo over MMDCE nominations

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has cited the government for going contrary to a Supreme Court ruling of appointing civil servants as members of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs).

Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo warned that the earlier government desists from that practice the better.



Speaking at the 4th Nathan Anan Quao Public Lecture in Accra on Thursday, September 30, Mr Bampoe Addo said the decision by government to appoint civil servants to assembly positions violates the apex court of Ghana.



“We’ve gone to the Supreme Court and we’ve had our ruling. It is very clear: No civil servant. . .both in central service and decentralised service. . .can be an assembly man and at the same time be a civil servant. You must resign!”



He disclosed that CLOGSAG has received notification that “government is appointing civil servants as assembly men”.

“This is a contradiction and it is contempt to the ruling of the Supreme Court,” he warned.



Mr Bampoe Addo also bemoaned the seeming snub of the Civil Service Council and the Local Government Council by government while other councils have been inaugurated.



“We think these are the first councils that should have been established. . .”