CLOGSAG calling off its strike commendable - Dr. Kwame Afriyie

A New Patriotic Party National (NPP) Organizer hopeful, Dr. Kwame Afriyie

A New Patriotic Party National (NPP) Organizer hopeful, Dr. Kwame Afriyie has praised the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) for calling off its strike, which had been in force since April 21, 2022.

In an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the leading member of the ruling NPP expressed his admiration of the CLOGSAG leadership for coming to a compromise with the government and exhibiting a higher sense of good faith in their negotiations.



The NPP Organizer hopeful who is determined to bridge the gap between the grassroots of the party and the government stated that, the CLOGSAG association plays a crucial role in the development of the Country.



“The leadership of CLOGSAG and its members have exhibited a higher level of professionalism and good faith in their negotiations. The calling off of the almost three-weeks industrial action is commendable.



They play a crucial role in the development of the Country since they help the machinery of government to run effectively.



This exhibition of good faith by the Leaders and their members is commendable.

Government needs to be also praised for finding an amicable and lasting solution to their demands.” Dr. Kwame Afriyie stated.



Background



The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has called off its strike.



The association called off the strike on Thursday, May 12, 2022.



Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, at a press conference said the decision to step down the industrial action followed a decision taken by its National Executive Council after an agreement was reached with government over the payment of their demanded allowances.

He said all members of the association are expected to resume work on Monday, May 16, 2022.



“The strike has been called off, all CLOGSAG members are to report back to work by May 16, 2022.”



