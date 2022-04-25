CLOGSAG has accepted government's offer on ‘Neutrality Allowance’ – Head of Local government service

Head of Local Government Services, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

Dr. Ato Arthur says civil servants will receive ‘Neutrality Allowance’ from October 2022

We have to change the name ‘Neutrality Allowance’ - Dr. Ato Arthur



CLOGSAG members strike over neutrality allowance



The head of Local Government Services, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, has disclosed that the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has accepted an offer made them by the government on the ‘Neutrality Allowance’.



According to Ato Arthur, the offer was accepted last Friday and members of CLOGSAG will start receiving the allowance from October 2022, 3news.com reports.



He, however, urged the association to consider a name change for the allowance since it is creating some problems in the public.

“CLOGSAG accepted the offer, that was last Friday… We are pleading with you CLOGSAG, we can only implement that allowance that we say we are going to give to you, forget about the terminology that we call it. Because today, that terminology, that nomenclature doesn’t sit well with us as government.



“So let us have a team to look at how it is going to be called however, that allowance, we will give to you effective the last quarter of the year, from October,” Dr. Ato Arthur is quoted to have said in an interview on TV3.



Members of the CLOGSAG have been on strike since Thursday, April 21, over the inability of the government to pay their neutrality allowance.



CLOGSAG in a press statement directed its members at the Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to stop going to work.



It explained that the government has failed to honour an agreement [payment of allowance] they had on January 20, 2022.