CLOGSAG members start strike over conditions of service

Members of Central Regional branch of CLOGSAG at a press conference

Source: GNA

Members of the Central Regional Chapter of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have geared up for their intended industrial action slated for Thursday, January 20.

The Association said the industrial action was key to ensuring better working conditions of service and asked members for full cooperation.



Alhaji Apam Nuhu, the Regional Secretary, in a meeting with Members in Cape Coast, said the strike was in respect of the delay in finalizing negotiations on their conditions of service by their employees.



He said the National Executive Council of the Association had put together a unique condition of service for members but it had since 2019 accumulated dust instead of comments and actions.



That, he noted, was a clear repudiation and disregard for labour negotiations by the Ministry of Finance.



Alhaji Nuhu explained that all other public services except for CLOSAG enjoyed a distinct and enhanced salary structure, different conditions of service and as such were not part of the single spine salary.



It was, therefore, fair, just and appropriate for the Association to demand a unique condition of service for members.

The Regional Secretary on behalf of the 23 Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) Focal persons from various departments and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) unanimously endorsed and validated the decision of National Executive Committee (NEC).



He pledged the Association's unflinching support, absolute and willingness to embark on the nationwide strike action.



Alhaji Nuhu charged the NEC to be resolute and resilient to champion the fight for better conditions of service for the members no matter the challenges faced.



He said the Association would call off the action after all their demands have been met by the government.



The Regional Secretary urged members to be steadfast and not kowtow to any form of persuasion or threat from anyone or authority to report to work.



The members at the meeting pledged their support for the strike on Thursday, January 20.