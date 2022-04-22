CLOGSAG neutrality allowance: Students will soon demand allowance to write exams – Kwaku Azar

Legal luminary, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare

Legal luminary, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, otherwise known as Kwaku Azar has bemoaned the decision taken by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to demand compensation from government to prevent them from veering into party politics.



According to Kwaku Azar, the demand made by the public servants is unusual because, in most democratic dispensations, public servants are required to be neutral.



In a post shared on Facebook on April 22, 2022, the private legal practitioner indicated that the demand of the civil servants set the wrong precedence.

"Ghanafuo’s' civil service has been so politicized that civil servants must now be paid political neutrality allowance. In most places, civil servants are neutral and may, albeit with substantial risks, be incentivized to be partisan. 'Ghanafuo’s' civil servants, on the other hand, appear to be partisan until they are incentivized to be neutral," part of his post read.



“We have to be careful or soon students will be demanding allowances to take exams, voters will be demanding allowances to vote, and, God knows, even 'Yaanom' will be demanding allowances to do the u (you) know what,” it added.



Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) have been on strike since Thursday, April 21, over the inability of government to pay their neutrality allowance.



CLOGSAG in a press statement directed its members at the Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to stop going to work.



It explained that government has failed to honour an agreement [payment of allowance] they had on January 20, 2022.