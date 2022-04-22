CLOGSAG not on strike over neutrality allowance, parties continue to negotiate - NLC

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, says CLOGSAG is not on strike over the government’s inability to pay an agreed neutrality allowance.
He said currently CLOGSAG is still in talks with the government on the payment of the allowance.
Mr. Asamoah applauded CLOGSAG for giving the NLC prior notice of its plan on the industrial action, "affording the NLC to intervene early and get the parties to negotiate”.
