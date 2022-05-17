0
Menu
News

CLOGSAG resumes work after 3-week strike over neutrality allowance

76453467 File Photo

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have resumed work on Monday, 16 May 2022 after calling off their three-week-old strike after their demands were met.

They had demanded they be paid a 'neutrality allowance'.

The leadership of the union met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government to discuss issues relating to the industrial action earlier this week.

In a statement announcing an end to the strike, the leadership of CLOGSAG, said: “The demand for the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on 11 May 2022”.

“By this decision, the strike has been called off.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Related Articles: