CLOGSAG strikes April 21 over 'neutrality allawa'

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) have issued notice to embark on a strike action on 21 April 2022.

The strike is to press home their demand for their Neutrality Allowance.

The group in a statement said they have notified the National Labour Commission, Civil Service Council, with copies to the Senior Presidential Advisor, Minister of National Security and Minister of Employment and Labour relations.

