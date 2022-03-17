CLOGSAG threatens to remove Births and Deaths Registrar from office

Newly appointed Registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry, Henrietta Lamptey

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) are agitating for the immediate removal from office, the newly appointed Registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry.

The association in a statement dated March 16, 2022 alleged that due procedures for Madam Henrietta Lamptey’s appointment into office were not followed, hence the call for government to undo the appointment.



They contended that Madam Lamptey was inducted into office when she was not a member of the Civil Service or the Local Government Service, taking cognisance of laws regarding the sector.



“Under section 8 (1) (a) of Act 1027, a district office of the Registry is a department of the District Assembly. The District Assembly is part of the Local Government Structure. Therefore, the Births and Deaths Registry is part if the Civil Service and the Local Government Service,” CLOGSAG said in its statement.



It added: “That under article 195 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, ‘the power to appoint persons to hold or to act in an office in the Public Services shall vest in the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Governing Council concerned given in consultation with the Public Services Commission’ the appointment of Madam Henrietta Lamptey is not in accordance with the advice of the Civil Service Council.”

Thus, they threatened to take matters into their hands to address the problem should government fail to heed to their call.



“Should these attempts fail, CLOGSAG shall use any means whatsoever at its disposal to rectify the situation at Births and Deaths Registry,” the statement issued and signed by the Executive Secretary of the Association, Isaac Bampoe Addo said.



The Civil Servants are also calling on the government to review requirements that make eligibility limited to the Ghanaian indigenes.



“Meanwhile, we implore the relevant Minister to add the post of Registrar of Births and Deaths to the list of posts that cannot be occupied by persons holding dual citizenship.”