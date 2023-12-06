CMB/Abuja Market land belongs to the State and not traders – Peter Amewu

Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu

The Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, has firmly stated that the CMB Abuja market land situated in the heart of Accra’s Central Business District unequivocally belongs to the State and not the traders currently occupying the space.

The announcement comes in response to a question raised by Zenator Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klotey Korle constituency, regarding the Ministry’s plans for the CMG/Abuja market.



Zanetor Rawlings had expressed concern over private individuals claiming ownership of portions of the land that is legally under state jurisdiction.



Minister Amewu clarified that the traders occupying various sections of the market were considered encroachers, emphasizing that the land is the property of the state.

Notably, he revealed that the Ghana Railway Company Limited and Ghana Railway Development Authority had initially collected ground rent from the encroachers for the temporary use of the land. However, in 2017, the collection of rent was abruptly ceased.



The revelation raises questions about the legality of the traders’ occupation and the potential ramifications for their businesses.



There will probably be judicial and administrative procedures in the coming days as the Ministry for Railway Development takes a strong stand on the state’s ownership of the CMB Abuja market site.