COAS donates bus to army sports teams

Source: Eunice Botchway, Contributor

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah has donated a brand new 33-seater bus to the Army Sports Teams on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 at the forecourt of the Army Headquarter in Burma Camp.

He stated that the donation was in fulfillment of his earlier promise to provide the teams with a suitable bus to assist them in their transportation requirement as professionals when the various teams visited him to present trophies they had won at his office.



Consequently, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah gave the assurance that he was committed to adequately equipping the teams to continue to win more laurels because the Army aside from performing its core function of protecting the country and its citizens, continues to raise the flag of Ghana high through sports.



During the donation, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah commended the teams for continuously exhibiting the time-tested military values of discipline, hard work, loyalty and professionalism that enabled them to win their games. He further encouraged them to put a premium on teamwork which he believed would enable them to achieve greater feats. “I want you to continue working together as a team and do not let anything divide you because once you become divided that is the end of you” he cautioned.



The COAS gave the assurance that Command has acknowledged the need to provide the teams with a suitable training facility therefore plans were far advanced to build a modern AstroTurf pitch and ancillary facilities for the teams at Labadi Villars.

Maj Gen Oppong Preprah also donated 2 kit bags to each player. The CEO of Awards Center, Mr Paakwesi also donated 250 green tracksuits and white Lacoste to all team members in recognition of their success.



In a related event, the Chief of the Army Staff donated an undisclosed amount of money to the Army Ladies Volleyball Team for emerging winners of the GAVA/Geldox Capital Volleyball Championship 2022.



Present at the event were the Chief Staff Officer at the Army Headquarters, Brig Gen C Agyemang-Prempeh, Deputy Chief Staff Officers, Directors, Senior Officers and the Sergeant Major of the Army.