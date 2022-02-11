COAS visits soldiers on admission at 37 Military Hospital

Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and other soldiers during the visit

Source: Gilbert Ambaba, Contributor

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has embarked on his routine visit to Soldiers on admission at the 37 Military Hospital on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

He visited the Easmon Ward where he interacted with two Soldiers who sustained injuries as a result of road traffic accidents whiles on official duty. He noted that High Command took the health and welfare of personnel seriously; therefore he immediately dispatched a helicopter to evacuate them from the accident areas to the 37 Military Hospital to afford them comprehensive medical care.



The COAS revealed that Soldiers and their immediate families were entitled to government-sponsored medical care therefore it was important that he ensured his troops received maximum health delivery. He also acknowledged that the duties of personnel in the Army are rigorous and casualties were common, therefore High Command was making the effort to expand its health facilities especially to the new Units in the Northern Sector.



Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah donated an undisclosed amount of money to each Soldier while wishing them a speedy recovery. He thanked them for choosing to serve the Ghana Army and the Nation.



