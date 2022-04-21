3
COCOBOD bosses now receiving inconvenience and overnight allowances – Ablakwa

Ablakwa 11.jpeg Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Thu, 21 Apr 2022

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says COCOBOD has introduced new bonuses for its top management despite the fact that the company made losses last year.

He said COCOBOD made losses in excess of GHC300 million last year.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the North Tongu MP said the wastage in the Akufo-Addo government is the reason Ghana is in economic challenges.

“Look at COCOBOD, they have introduced Inconvenience allowances and they are even making losses in excess of 300 million cedis a year. They are also receiving Overnight allowances from top management. If you serve your nation and you need to be paid inconvenience allowances then just resign so that you will not be inconvenienced”.

The MP who has also been monitoring President Akufo-Addo’s rental of private jets for his trips also disclosed the state has so far spent over GHC20 million on such trips.

He has however cautioned the President against any attempt to purchase the Boeing 787 Dreamliner Presidential Jet on sale by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a Facebook post, he noted that the government may be inclined to negotiate the purchase of the presidential jet being sold at $130 million due to President Akufo-Addo’s desire to attend his foreign trips in extravagant aircraft.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner Presidential Jet “has all the features President Akufo-Addo craves in an aircraft.”

He said Ghanaians should “strongly caution President Akufo-Addo not to entertain any thought of approaching the Mexicans to buy their Presidential Jet considering that his government had earlier announced and defended plans to buy a new so-called “fit for purpose” presidential jet, and particularly seeing that the Mexican configuration is similar to what he has become addicted to in his infamous “sky bath” charters.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
