COCOBOD commits to promoting local cocoa processing and consumption

A woman drying cocoa beans

Source: GNA

COCOBOD is committed to the national course of promoting local processing and consumption of cocoa, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD has said.

The health and socio-economic benefits of increased local processing and value addition were enormous include decreased inflammation, improved heart and brain health, blood sugar and weight control and healthy teeth.



The Chief Executive said this in Accra at the opening of the ‘Chocolate City’, as part of this year’s National Chocolate Week celebration, launched at the Tetteh Quarshie Farms, Mampong Akuapem.



The setting up of the Chocolate City is to provide an avenue to showcase various products made out of Ghana’s premium cocoa.



The celebration has been part of COCOBOD’s broad strategic plan to promote cocoa consumption, to make cocoa a daily food for every Ghanaian household.



“Our intention is to explore the various recipes and products that cocoa can be used for to maximize its utilization in every aspect of our daily lives. This will obviously result in increased cocoa consumption,” he said.

He said the Chocolate City would be an experience of Cocoa Heaven for visitors with surprise cocoa products giveaways, live band performances, University Alumni Quiz competition, family day and many other activities.



The Chief Executive urged the public to visit the Chocolate Cities in Accra and Kumasi and buy the taste of Ghana’s cocoa products.



He said the journey of the cocoa consumption campaign had been successful because of the unflinching support of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Cocoa Processors, and the financial institutions.



Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, said the government would work to ensure that the Tetteh Quarshie Farms in Mampong Akuapem was made a tourist attraction.



“We will collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that the consumption of cocoa products in the tourism space is improved,” he said.