COCOBOD trial: Adopting previous proceedings or not is at judge’s discretion – Attorney General

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has stated that it is the sole prerogative of a trial judge to decide whether to adopt previous proceedings or not.

According to him, “The true position of the law, is actually up to the trial judge to make that determination. The trial judge makes that determination based on factors that he considers necessary.”



Godfred Dame made these remarks while speaking to journalists after securing a favourable decision, early this month, at the Court of Appeal that overturned a High Court’s ruling directing that the trial of former COCOBOD boss and two others should start afresh.



He however pointed out that parties are also at liberty to challenge the decision of the judge when they are aggrieved.



The former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo as well as Agricult Ghana Limited, are facing 27 charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state and contravention of the Public Procurement Act in the purchase of Lithovit liquid fertiliser between 2014 and 2016.



They have all pleaded not guilty and are on bail.

The case was initially transferred to Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah following the retirement of former Supreme Court judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga.



And in his first major activity, the judge declined the prosecution’s plea to adopt the proceedings of Justice Honyenuga, a Justice of the Supreme Court now retired.



“If I adopt the proceedings, I am basically adopting every act and decision that has been taken by the previous judge in the matter and I will be saddled with the same suspicions and allegations of unfairness that have been levelled against the current state of the proceedings,” he said in his ruling on April 4, 2023.



Justice Gyimah also referred to section 80(2) (a) of NRCD 323, which states that one of the factors a court is enjoined to look at when assessing the credibility of a witness is the witness’s demeanour.



“Much as that may be the right position, in a criminal trial where the liberty of the accused is at stake and where the accused is by law presumed innocent and also entitled to a fair trial, any factor, however minimal or insignificant its effect, that will enhance the opportunities for the fair trial of an accused person should not be overlooked by the court.”

