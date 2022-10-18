COCOBOD trial: Doctor convinces court on why Opuni needs 6 weeks eye surgery excuse duty

Stephen Opuni, former COCOBOD CEO

The Medical Director of St. Lucy Eye Clinic, Dr. Kodjo Abalo has appeared before the court in the case of the former Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to justify why the accused person was given six weeks of excuse duty, starrfmonline reports.

Dr. Kodjo Abalo was summoned on October 11, 2022 by the Criminal Division of the Accra High to explain the circumstances leading to his excuse duty for Dr. Opuni who is said to have had eye surgery.



Explaining to the court, he said “Six weeks is crucial in the healing process of the eye” after the surgery, starfmonline reports.



The summon of Dr Ablo came after the court resumed the case of Dr Opuni after legal vacation.



On October 11, the lawyers of Dr Opuni led by Samuel Codjoe informed the court about Dr. Opuni’s ill health. Still, the court summoned the doctor presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge.

Dr Opuni, and Businessman Seidu Agongo, the Chief Executive Officer of Agricult Ghana Limited are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GHc271M in the alleged fraudulent procurement of Lithovite Liquid Fertilizer.



They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail. So far, the prosecution has closed its case after calling seven witnesses, with the seventh Defence witness for Dr. Opuni currently in the witness box.



