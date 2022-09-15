CODA does not have any physical project in Jomoro - Former NPP MP

Former Jomoro MP, Paul Essien

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Paul Essien, has refuted claims that the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has done some physical projects in the Jomoro Constituency.

Some party communicators in both the NPP and NDC have been saying in the constituency that Mr. Paul Essien, who became the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious in the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s government, has stolen some physical projects belonging to the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) in the area.



They mentioned a ten-seater WC toilet facility being constructed at Annor Adjaye Senior High School for the boys in the school as a project being funded by the CODA and other physical projects.



Some weeks ago, the Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Jomoro Constituency, Patrick Ellonu stated on a Jomoro-based New Day FM political and current affairs show that Mr. Paul Essien had stolen a community center project at Nuba from the Coastal Development Authority (CODA).



"In fact, politics has become so cheaper in Jomoro Constituency here. How can Paul Essien who is an NPP member and a former MP go rounds that he has built the community center at Nuba meanwhile when you visit the official website of CODA, you will see that this community center that I'm talking about and other physical projects CODA is undertaking in Jomoro Constituency. Paul Essien does not fear God, so he called himself an Elder of The Church of Pentecost? I doubt because this man does not speak the truth", he said.



He, therefore, challenged Mr. Paul Essien to come out to name projects that he used his MP's Common Funds to do in Jomoro from 2017 to 2021.



"I dare Paul Essien to come out and tell us projects that he used his MP's Common Funds to do in Jomoro. I dare him. He did nothing in Jomoro. He wasted the whole four years without commissioning a single physical project yet he is going rounds claiming that he is the best ever MP in Jomoro.

"He is joking. He should be serious. No wonder President Akufo-Addo sacked him as the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in 2021. He is very incompetent", he remarked.



But speaking on the Jomoro-based New Day FM political and current affairs show on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Mr. Paul Essien said to the best of his knowledge and records, Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has not done any physical project in the Jomoro Constituency since 2017.



"Mr. Host, let me put on record that CODA does not have any physical project in Jomoro Constituency so if anybody is saying the projects that I'm currently doing are CODA projects, tell the person to stop it because CODA doesn't have any project here. The projects that they are talking about are my own projects", he emphasized.



He added, "the community Ccnter at Nuba that I commissioned some months ago is a project I personally constructed for the community. I have heard that some people are saying that it is a CODA project, it is not true".



He disclosed that "when I was MP I sent a request to CODA to support me construct some projects in Jomoro but it doesn't mean CODA has done any project in Jomoro here. It is not true".



He further disclosed a number of projects which he is constructing for the betterment of the constituency.

"Apart from the Nuba community center I have commissioned as a former MP, I'm continuing with my projects to complete them. When you go to Azuleti, I'm constructing a six-unit classroom block for the school.



"I'm constructing a toilet facility at Ezinlibo. I'm building a Circuit Supervisor's bungalow at New Nzulezo. I'm building a Circuit Supervisor's bungalow at Twenene.



"I'm constructing a Circuit Supervisor's bungalow at Bonyere. I'm also constructing New Town road. I have built and commissioned a community center at Tikobo Number One among other projects that I'm doing as a former Jomoro NPP's MP.



"So it is not true that these projects are CODA projects, CODA does not have any physical project in Jomoro here", he said.



The former NPP lawmaker, Mr. Paul Essien, took the opportunity to declare his intention to contest any future Parliamentary elections in Jomoro especially if the Sekondi High Court declares the Jomoro Parliamentary seat being occupied by Dorcas Afo-Toffey of NDC vacant.