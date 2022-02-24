CODA rolls out initiatives to support coastal communities

CEO for the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has highlighted the achievement and the ‘story so far’ of the Authority since its establishment in 2018.

The authority since its establishment has implemented several initiatives and interventions in areas including health, education, water, sanitation, sports development, economic, and infrastructure.



Speaking during a press briefing on February 23, Mr. Ahmed Shaib disclosed that a total of 1473 project contracts have been awarded for execution covering the above-mentioned areas across the six regions including the Western Region, Western North Region, Central Region, Greater Accra Region, Volta Region, and the Oti Region.



According to him, the administration has seen the distribution of vehicles to Okada riders and subsidized outboard motors to fisher folks as well as the distribution of farming tools to farmers within the zone.



“The Authority through a strategic arrangement took delivery of some Bajaj Qute pro-poor vehicles and distributed some to Okada riders, who were our main focus and some commercial drivers.



The intervention was based on a hire purchase agreement with beneficiaries and beneficiaries would tell you that it is a good deal.

It was at 25,000 cedis and payment was made and a deposit of 5,000. As we speak if you own that vehicle, you only pay GHC 841 a month for two years then that vehicle becomes your vehicle.



The Authority has also procured and distributed over 3000NO subsidized Outboard Motors to fisher folks which included inland fishers.



The rationale for the procurement and distribution of outboard motors at the subsidized price is to alleviate the plight of fishers and empower them to do better in the trade.



"The impact has been an improvement in the income and livelihoods. We had the directive of his Excellency to ensure that the fisher folks are taken care of in the manner that would help alleviate poverty within their sector,” he said.



Jerry Ahmed Shaib further hinted on the establishment of the CODA Credit Union and the CODA Health Train program which have focused on improving the lives of the coastal people with trade and in health.

“We also formed the CODA Credit Union. This is a non-profit financial institution controlled by its members.



It’s a member-owned financial cooperative. The focus is on traders, fishers, commercial drivers, food vendors, hawkers, and small-scale farmers.



The CODA Health Train program was also birthed which involves the provision of free health screening, medication, and surgeries for Fibroid, hernia, and other minor surgeries.



So far, in collaboration with NHIA, free NHIS Card Registrations have been provided to over 100,000 vulnerable people in the zone,” he added.



However, the CEO reiterated the adverse impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on planned activities and projects among other challenges like “the non-availability of land and litigation of areas earmarked for projects,” facing CODA in its line of work.