CODA sets records straight on report on former Jomoro MP

CODA clarifies some issues about a publication

The attention of the Management of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has said their attention has been drawn to a publication on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 with the title, 'Former Jomoro MP exposed by CODA, prosecute him – NDC to govt'.

The publication was a report on a media address organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Elubo and addressed by the Jomoro NDC communications officer, Patrick Ellonu.



CODA says while they appreciate the writers and stakeholders behind the publication for showing some interest in the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the Jomoro constituency, they equally want to set the records straight on other issues alleged in the address which was reproduced in full by the online portal.



A statement said “Mr Ellonu, in his address, made the following allegations; That former MP for Jomoro constituency Hon. Paul Essien was engaged as a contractor by the erstwhile Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI), then mother ministry of CODA, to construct projects in Jomoro constituency.



“That the former MP was paid to execute the said awarded projects; That the former MP failed to execute the said projects for which he is alleged to have received payment; That the former MP deceitfully wrote to MSDI to inform the then Ministry that two of the said projects, a rural market in Tikobo and a rural market in Elubo had been completed.



“That the former MP requested the MSDI to come to Jomoro constituency and commission the two completed market projects; That the two projects are currently not completed; That the former MP should be prosecuted for allegedly misappropriating funds for the projects as a contractor, due to his failure to complete them.

“It is gratifying to note that the NDC rightly acknowledged that numerous projects are being undertaken in the Jomoro constituency with funding from the Government of Ghana under IPEP.



“However, for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to clarify some of the issues brought forth in the address for the benefit of all our stakeholders.



“In 2019, MSDI awarded a contract for the construction of a 72 shed market in Jomoro constituency as part of a number of rural market projects initiated by the then Ministry; Subsequently, then MP, Hon Paul Essien appealed to MSDI for the awarded market project to be split into smaller projects to be constructed in at least two communities in the Jomoro constituency; The Ministry considered the appeal of the MP and re-awarded the construction of a 48 shed rural market at Tikobo and a 48 shed rural market at Elubo to the contractor, CGM Company Limited."



"In 2020, the consultant for the projects informed the Ministry that the contractor had completed the projects and was ready to be handed over to the communities.”