COGSAC congratulates Dr. Akuffo Dampare on his appointment as the IGP

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Source: Prince Adjei Contributor

The Concerned Ghanaians for the Safety of the Citizenry (COGSAC) formally congratulates Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on his official confirmation and swearing-in to office as twenty-third Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021.

His elevation to the position of the IGP makes him the ‘primus inter pares' among his fellow commissioners, thus placing an onerous responsibility on his shoulders.



However, COGSAC believes that he will use his invaluable years of experience to carry all officers and men of the service to deliver on the hopes and aspirations of the citizenry.



His appointment according to our checks makes him the youngest IGP ever to be appointed under the Fourth Republic and it is quite refreshing for the teeming youth of this country that for the first time in the service, the appointment of an IGP was met with unanimous affirmation among the general Ghanaian populace.



The resounding applause that heralded the announcement of his appointment as the acting and subsequent confirmation as the substantive IGP does not only show the general approval of Ghanaians in his appointment but also the confidence majority of the citizenry have in him.



His appointment to the high office of the IGP at a time when kidnappings, banditry, Jihadist incursions, cross-border crime, and armed robberies is on the ascendency implies that much will be expected of him in ensuring that the citizenry lives in safety.

COGSAC equally knows that only a well-positioned police force imbibed with the tenets of discipline and professionalism can deal with the ever-changing phase of crime in the country and as such believe that his tenure will lead to a positive change in the image of the service in order to confront the numerous challenges confronting the country.



As COGSAC joins the numerous Ghanaians to celebrate his confirmation as the substantive IGP, we will like to draw his attention to a number of issues that will require urgent resolution.



It is a firm belief of COGSAC that as part of the confidence-building processes, Dr. Akuffo Dampare's administration will take steps to update the citizenry on a number of criminal cases especially the high-profile robbery and murder cases whose investigation have proven inconclusive.



It is our firm belief that dealing with some of these cases will not only relieve families of the victims of such heinous crimes of their pains but will go a long way to rebuild confidence and trust in the service.



Once again, COGSAC wishes to congratulate him on his appointment to the high office of the IGP and assure him of our maximum cooperation and support in protecting our society.