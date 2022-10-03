COKA, Sammi Awuku join Bawumia’s tour of the Northern Region

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some members from the NPP party in a group picture

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (alias Chairman COKA), and Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr.Sammi Awuku were on Sunday, October 2, 2022, spotted among bigwigs who accompanied the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his two-day tour of the Northern Region.

The presence of COKA, a former Kwabre East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, seems to suggest he is now with the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia team.



Many have concluded that his tour with the Vice President dispels the impression held by many that he was an ‘Alan man’ though he has not privately or openly commented on that matter.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah enjoyed a lot of following in the Ashanti Region during the Regional Conference of the NPP as he gave the incumbent a run for his money, having been tipped to win.



At the close of polls in May this year, however, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was re-elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled a total of 464 votes against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.



Meanwhile, the Vice President, on his first day of the tour, visited the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to pay homage to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.



He also visited the Chiefs and people of Wulensi in the Nanumba South District, where he inspected the ongoing Agenda III project.



Dr. Bawumia thanked the Chieftains, the elders, and subjects for their unflinching support to see the region develop and assured them of the Government’s continuous commitment to bridging the inequality gap.