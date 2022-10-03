1
Menu
News

COKA, Sammi Awuku join Bawumia’s tour of the Northern Region

Bawumia Big.png Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some members from the NPP party in a group picture

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (alias Chairman COKA), and Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr.Sammi Awuku were on Sunday, October 2, 2022, spotted among bigwigs who accompanied the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his two-day tour of the Northern Region.

The presence of COKA, a former Kwabre East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, seems to suggest he is now with the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia team.

Many have concluded that his tour with the Vice President dispels the impression held by many that he was an ‘Alan man’ though he has not privately or openly commented on that matter.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah enjoyed a lot of following in the Ashanti Region during the Regional Conference of the NPP as he gave the incumbent a run for his money, having been tipped to win.

At the close of polls in May this year, however, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was re-elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled a total of 464 votes against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, on his first day of the tour, visited the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to pay homage to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

He also visited the Chiefs and people of Wulensi in the Nanumba South District, where he inspected the ongoing Agenda III project.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the Chieftains, the elders, and subjects for their unflinching support to see the region develop and assured them of the Government’s continuous commitment to bridging the inequality gap.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video