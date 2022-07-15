COLA: Government to meet labour unions to negotiate payment

Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey

Teacher unions declare strike over COLA

Organised labour demands 20% COLA



Government agrees to pay 15% COLA to public sector workers



Government will be meeting with the leadership of organized labour to decide on the mode of payment for the 15% cost of living allowance to be paid to all public workers.



Government on Thursday, July 14, 2022, signed an agreement to pay a 15% cost of living allowance to workers effective July 1, 2022.



This was after labour unions had agitated for a 20% COLA citing current economic conditions.



Speaking to Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey said the government will be meeting with organized labour to continue the next step of negotiations.

“As is done in all negotiations; the first is to agree on the quantum, the percentage of the payment, the next meeting will then be the mode of payment.”



“Yesterday, we made it clear to the union leaders that we will engage the leadership exclusively on the mode of payment and that is agreed. There are even consequential matters that arise out of this.”



“Very soon we will even convene a tripartite meeting and see how other workers who are not part of the Single Spine Pay Salary Structure will even be considered in this …” he said.



The demand for COLA saw four teacher unions declaring an indefinite strike with other labour unions threatening to follow suit.



According to the unions, the demand had become necessary owing to the rising cost of goods and services in the country as well as the increase in cost of living.



