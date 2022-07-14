COLA: Health Professionals urge government to resolve labour impasse

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

The leadership of the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions (GFAHP) have advised the government to resolve labour agitations in time in order to avoid a breakdown of healthcare delivery in the country.

The group expressed disgust with the breakdown of negotiation between the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC) and organized labour at a meeting on 12th July 2022.



“We are extremely worried about the outcome of the meeting, following the disturbing news about the breakdown of the negotiation between organized labour and the employer.



“As a professional group in the health sector, our primary responsibility is to provide healthcare to the citizen. Therefore, nothing should be done to disrupt this process,” the President of the Association, Dr Shiraz Issahaku disclosed

He continued: “We will like to encourage the employer to as a matter of urgency do everything possible to reduce the impact of the current severe economic crisis in the country by cushioning workers against this harsh economic condition with the payment of the proposed 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



“We want to serve notice and notice is hereby served that the employer should resolve the impasse by close of the week, Friday the 15th July 2022 to avoid the possible breakdown of healthcare delivery in the country.”