COLA: 'Is it a crime to be a teacher?' - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah blasts Gov't

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has expressed disappointment in the government for her treatment of teachers in the country.

Four teacher unions have declared a nationwide strike over the government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The strike action follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave the government.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Thursday morning, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah called on the government to address the concerns of the teachers with regard to better remuneration for them.

He couldn't fathom why teachers are always sidelined despite their instrumental role in shaping society.

"I am a proud teacher. I will always associate with teachers. Teacher's salaries are not good," he stated and asked, "have you seen teachers residing at Trassaco, Villagio and other posh residences?"

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah exclaimed; "Is it a crime to be a teacher?"

