COLA: Public Sector Workers Union set July 19 to embark on a strike

PSWU Logo.png PSWU and other labour unions are demanding a 20% COLA from government

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Labour unions demand COLA

Four teacher unions declare strike over COLA

Government to meet labour unions over COLA demands

The Public Services Workers Union has set July 19, 2022, to embark on a strike over the demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance by labour unions in the country.

The Public Sector Workers Union said it will be joining the four pre-tertiary teacher unions that have been on strike since July 4, over the same demand.

In a statement, the union said their decision, which was reached at an emergency meeting on July 8, has become necessary owing to the government’s lack of response to their request amidst rising inflation and the cost of living in the country.

“In the midst of rising cost of living, inflation currently pegged at 27.6% (with a propensity to rise further), and pending astronomical increases in utility tariffs, the economic analysis which formed the basis of our acceptance of a 1-year salary increment for the year 2022 has obviously been thrown out of gear.

“Considering the worsening economic challenges, members of the PSWU are left with no other option but to draw attention to their economic wellbeing,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the ministry of employment and labour relations will later today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, lead a government meeting with the various labour unions over their demand for a 20% COLA.

Last week, a meeting between the leadership of the labour unions and the government ended in a stalemate.

GA/BOG

