0
Menu
News

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah retires from Ghana Police Service

Video Archive
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CID boss, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah has officially retired from his post on September 21,2022.

As part of the event, a pull-out ceremony was held in his honour.

This followed his attainment of the compulsory retirement age of 60, after serving 30 years, nine months and 22 days in the police service.

In attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, former IGPs - Patrick Acheampong and David Asante-Apeatu, former COPs and other senior police officers among others.

Speaking at the event, he said he would still serve as a policeman should he be given an opportunity again.

"If given the opportunity, I will come back forever a policeman.

“I will forever be grateful to the Almighty God for giving me the wisdom to choose a career as a police officer and serving under very fine officers at various times in my career," COP Yeboah added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, has been appointed as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).



NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo