COP Kofi Boakye’s son graduates police training as best recruit

G/Sgt Kwaku Aduenin Boakye receiving his award as the overall best under cadet from his father

A son of Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye who is Director General of the Ghana Police Service in charge of Legal and Prosecution has emerged as the best graduating cadet from the Kumasi Police Training School.

General Sergeant Kwaku Aduenin Boakye was part of some 612 police recruits who passed out from the training school on Friday, July 29, 2022.



He graduated as one of the overall nine best graduating under cadets nationwide.



In his capacity as the reviewing officer, a proud COP Kofi Boakye advised the graduating police officers to be of good behaviour and not engage in acts that would bring the name of the police into disrepute.



He underscored the importance of the reputation of the police and the need for the new officers to also work towards building and protecting the image of the police.



He stated that the police administration would not offer protection to officers who misconduct themselves adding that “the police service is not for self-aggrandisement.”

Out of the 612 recruits who graduated on Friday, 300 were females while 312 were males. The graduating number included some 98 cadets.







A proud COP Kofi Boakye at the ceremony handed General Sergeant Kwaku Aduenin Boakye his award for graduating as best recruit.



The award include cash prize, a plaques, a baton of honour and life and disability insurance policy.



