7
Menu
News

COP Kofi Boakye’s son graduates police training as best recruit

Kofi Boakye Son G/Sgt Kwaku Aduenin Boakye receiving his award as the overall best under cadet from his father

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A son of Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye who is Director General of the Ghana Police Service in charge of Legal and Prosecution has emerged as the best graduating cadet from the Kumasi Police Training School.

General Sergeant Kwaku Aduenin Boakye was part of some 612 police recruits who passed out from the training school on Friday, July 29, 2022.

He graduated as one of the overall nine best graduating under cadets nationwide.

In his capacity as the reviewing officer, a proud COP Kofi Boakye advised the graduating police officers to be of good behaviour and not engage in acts that would bring the name of the police into disrepute.

He underscored the importance of the reputation of the police and the need for the new officers to also work towards building and protecting the image of the police.

He stated that the police administration would not offer protection to officers who misconduct themselves adding that “the police service is not for self-aggrandisement.”

Out of the 612 recruits who graduated on Friday, 300 were females while 312 were males. The graduating number included some 98 cadets.



A proud COP Kofi Boakye at the ceremony handed General Sergeant Kwaku Aduenin Boakye his award for graduating as best recruit.

The award include cash prize, a plaques, a baton of honour and life and disability insurance policy.

GA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service