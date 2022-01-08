COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is new EOCO boss

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is now the new EOCO boss

COP Maame Tiwaa is former CID boss

IGP releases COP Tiwaa to operate from the presidency



COP Maame Tiwaa takes office as EOCO boss on Monday



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the new Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



The high-ranking police officer, until this appointment, was the former Director-General, Police Professional and Standards Bureau (PPSB) of the Ghana Police Service, dailyguidenetwork.com has reported.



Her appointment, which takes effect from Monday, January 10, 2022, according to the Daily Guide report, was contained in a letter from the presidency, stating that the former head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take over from Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo, a consummate lawyer.

It is also reported that the outgoing boss of the EOCO “may be elevated to chair the EOCO board.”



It will be recalled that Maame Yaa Tiwaa was released from the service by the current Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to allow for her to take on new assignments at the presidency.



“I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to release you from your current schedule and report to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to be re-assigned. Please accept the compliments of the Inspector General of Police,” a letter dated December 13, 2021, and signed by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General, Administration, and addressed to Maame Tiwaa, had said.



“COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, a former Director General of CID was later appointed Director General Welfare and member of POMAB, the highest decision-making body in the police, outside the Police Council which is chaired by the Vice President,” the report added.



Profile of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Maame Tiwaa was recruited into the Ghana Police Service on July 27, 1990, and rose through the ranks by dint of hard work and her desire to achieve higher academic laurels.



When she passed out, she was first posted to the Police Hospital Accounts Section as a constable.



After being on an 18-months-probation, she was promoted to the rank of a Sergeant in 1992 because she enlisted with a Diploma in Business Studies Accounting Option which she obtained at the Kumasi Polytechnic between 1988 and 1990.



Having been promoted to Sergeant, she enrolled with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana in 1995 and passed the Level Two examinations successfully and was promoted to Chief Inspector. This granted her a direct entry to the Police College in October 1998.



In May 1999, out of a class of 48 (46 men and two women), she was adjudged the All-Round Best Cadet and the Best Student in Humanities making her the second female to take that award at that time.

In recognition of her remarkable accomplishment, a special staff of honour was ordered from the United Kingdom (UK) by the then Inspector General of Police (IGP) which was presented to her by the late Professor Evans Atta Mills who was then the Vice President.



Along the line, she was made the administrator at the Police Hospital when the person in charge went on a Peace Keeping Mission.



Later, she also had the opportunity to go on a Peace Mission in Kosovo where she acted as the Logistics and Finance Officer for Missing Persons Unit.



With her international peacekeeping operations experience in Kosovo under her staff belt, she was posted to the Police Headquarters Finance section.



She was granted a three-year study leave to pursue a programme in the UK with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

COP Yaa Tiwaa, who by this time had demonstrated a knack for excellence in the academic area, passed all her papers before the stipulated time and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2006.