COP Mensah, Supt Asare must be interdicted for insubordination – NDC MP

Superintendent George Asare sitting before the committee

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, is advocating for the dismissal of COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare.

The lawmaker is arguing that the two senior police officers don’t deserve to remain officers of the Ghana Police Service.



Dr. Apaak believes that the two officers have exhibited misconduct and insubordination.



He stated that the current investigation by the ad hoc committee, as well as the disclosures that have come to light, demonstrate that the two no longer deserve to be officers.



Dr. Apaak encouraged the Police Council to interdict the two policemen immediately in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



The two officers who testified before the committee on separate dates confirmed to some of the statement but claimed it was doctored.



COP Mensah singled out IGP Goerge Akuffo Dampare as the worst in Ghana’s history.

He also said that morale in the service was at an all-time low as a result of the IGP’s mismanagement of the GPS.



Superintendent, for his part, stated that he will only comment to the IGP’s competency behind closed doors.



He accused the IGP of being behind the recording.



In response to the outcome thus far, Dr. Apaak emphasised the importance of the two officers’ interest.



“Shouldn’t COP Mensah and SUP Asare be on interdiction by now? What is preventing the Police Council from interdicting them? It’s unacceptable to have them at post when contents on the tape and submissions to the Parliamentary Committee confirm misconduct and insubordination.”