COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah takes office as EOCO Boss

Source: GNA

Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, will take office as the new Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Monday.

This follows her appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo, who was appointed as Director-General of EOCO on July 9, 2021.



COP Addo-Danquah recently served as the Director-General of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau.



She is a law enforcement professional with more than 30 years of experience out of, which 15 years have been focused on financial fraud detection and investigation duties at the Police Criminal Investigation Department.



COP Addo-Danquah is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Forensic Accountant.



She holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance Option) Degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and was the Director of Commercial Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for more than three years as well as the Director of CID Trainings for three years.

For more than 15 years, Maame Tiwaa played a leading role in fraud detection and investigations both within the CID, and in the Public and Private sectors.



She attended over a dozen conferences and training events in financial crime investigations and also facilitated in more than 25 training programmes in fraud investigations both within Ghana for the Financial Institutions, and abroad.



COP Addo-Danquah was the coordinator of a project at the CID, which aims at building capacity of CID Investigators in financial fraud and cybercrime investigations.



She has also been consulted in numerous engagements, including the development of Post Chartered Diploma in Forensic Audit for the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (IGAG) and has been a resource person for the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana.



COP Addo-Danquah was the first Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College, Winneba, the highest training institution of the Ghana Police Service.

She held various appointments in the Ghana Police Service, including Ghana Police Hospital Administrator, Divisional Commander, Accra Central Division, Ministries, Accra, Deputy Director-General, Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, Deputy Director-General/CID and Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, the first Woman to be appointed to that position since the inception of the CID in 1948.



She is currently the President of the Ghana Police Ladies Association and immediate past President of the Association of Women Accountants, Ghana.



COP Addo-Danquah was recruited into the Ghana Police Service in 1990.