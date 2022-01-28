COP Tiwaa pleads with Attorney General to speed up EOCO amendment bill

EOCO gets new boss in COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has appealed to the office of the Attorney General, to speed up work on the amendment of the EOCO bill currently before it.



She explained that the details of the bill, when fully amended, would help to make better the work of the staff at EOCO.



She made this known at a two-day training for regional and unit heads of the EOCO in Accra.

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah indicated that with the help of the AG’s office, it is their hope that they can learn the proper ways of going about such things as building an air-tight docket for prosecutions.



“How does police work affect you? How does GRA, Immigration? and somebody is coming to take us through this. We have also invited someone to take us through proper management of case dockets so that, honorable minister, when we bring our docket to you, it wouldn’t be like you’d have to do everything and list the type of things we have to complete before that docket is brought back to you, and that by the time that docket gets to you, it is complete and it is straight to the court,” she said.



She further appealed to the AG to speed up processes on the bill before it, in the interest of EOCO and its overall work.



“I humbly plead that the amendment to the EOCO Bill that is already before your office, you work and speed it up because that bill, when passed, will address many welfare concerns of EOCO,” she said.



