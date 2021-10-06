COP Yohuno leads Police delegation on visit to Northern Regional Command

The three national officers who led the visit at a meeting with some officers

The Director-General (D-G), Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, D-G Welfare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong together with a Clinical Psychologist from the Police Hospital, ASP Foster Nanewortor, on September 29, 2021, paid a working visit to Police personnel within the Northern Regional Police Command.

The visit was to convey the Police Administration’s goodwill to the Command and also take the opportunity to interact with personnel on matters relating to welfare, health, best practices among others.



COP/Mr. Tetteh Yohuno in his remarks intimated that the Police Administration is doing its best to improve the conditions of service of the personnel and therefore, there is the need to reciprocate that support by exhibiting high standards of professionalism at all times.



The D-G Welfare, DCOP/Mrs. Habiba conveyed the Administration’s welfare concerns to the personnel especially their health, and stated that the Administration is putting adequate measures in place to take care of medical referrals of officers to specialist hospitals should the need arise.

On his part, the Police Clinical Psychologist, ASP/ Mr. Foster Nanewortor advised officers to regularly exercise to reduce stress from work-related and family issues.



He encouraged personnel to always take a balanced diet, drink a lot of water and do regular check-ups to know their health status to prevent sudden deaths.



