COP26: Ghana shortlisted to access part of $1bn Leaf Coalition Fund

Samuel A. Jinapor - Minister of Lands (Middle)

Ghana has been shortlisted with three others out of over 30 proposals made from other countries to sign an agreement of Intent at COP26 to access part of the $1bn mobilized by Leaf Coalition for countries committed to increase ambition to protect forests & reduce deforestation.

During the World Leaders Summit on November 2nd as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the LEAF Coalition announced it has mobilized its initial goal of $1 billion for countries and states committed to increasing ambition to protect tropical and sub-tropical forests and reduce deforestation.



The countries that recently submitted proposals to LEAF and successfully completed an initial technical screening process led by a panel of technical experts were Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ghana, Nepal, and Vietnam.



These countries will enter a purchase agreement discussion with LEAF Coalition corporate participants.

LEAF Coalition transactions are conditioned on the ability of a country to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of v2.0 (or other applicable versions) of The REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard (TREES) developed by ART and the terms of the Call for Proposal issued on April 22, 2021.



Ghana in June this year planted at least five million trees to help regrow the country’s lost forests and curb the impacts of climate change.



People from all walks of life, including celebrities, officials, parliamentarians, traditional leaders, and schoolchildren, took part in the ‘Green Ghana’ programme.