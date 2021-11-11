COP26 delegation: I never knew Africa World flies to Glasgow - Sefa Kayi laughs off reports

Kwami Sefa Kayi

Renowned Broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi has put paid to reports of being part of the over 300 delegates from Ghana that participated in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

A full list of government attendees to the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, indicates that Ghana presented a list of 337 delegates.



The conference commenced on October 31 and is expected to end on November 12, 2021.



The Ghanaian contingent sent to the conference has generated controversies as people seek the government's response on why the 337 delegates and who funded the trip.



There are reports indicating that the Host of Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called 'Chairman General', is one of the attendees.



His absence on 'Kokrokoo' programme on Monday, November 8, sort of fueled the speculations.

Mr. Sefa Kayi, speaking on his show on Tuesday, November 9, has set the record straight.



He stated emphatically that he has never travelled to Glasgow neither is he on the list of the delegation.



According to him, ''the last time I sat on a plane was Africa World from Accra-Kumasi/Accra. I have no idea if Africa World flies to Glasgow''.



"Anyway, just for the record, I wasn't in Glasgow," he stressed.



''If you want to believe it, it is the truth. If you don't want to believe it, no wahala," he told his listeners.