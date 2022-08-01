COSMOS Energy gave you $100,000; what did you do for your late brother? - Charles Owusu to Mills' brothers

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has slammed the family of the late President John Evans Atta Mills for picking on former Presidential Spokesperson under the Mills regime, Samuel Koku Anyidoho regarding the Atta Mills Institute.

Koku Anyidoho, who spearheaded the Atta Mills Institute with aim of honoring the memory of the late President, has recently incurred the wrath of the deceased's family following his action to renovate the Asomdwee Park where the late Mills was buried.



The family led by the brother of the late President, Dr. Cadman Mills, has leveled wild allegations against Koku Anyidoho.



They accuse him of desecrating the corpse and even claim Koku Anyidoho might have stolen the mortal remains of the late President.



“I will like Ghanaians to know that the so-called Atta Mills Institute is unsanctioned, it is unappreciated and it is most unwelcomed,” Dr. Cadman Mills said at the J.E.A. Mills Commemorative lecture in Accra on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



Dr. Cadman Mills also accused Mr. Anyidoho of using the Atta Mills Institute to “sow divisions and insult elders” and described the refurbished Asomdwee park where the late President is buried as not representing Prof J.E.A. Mills.

He has also indicated that the family is initiating a legal suit against Koku Anyidoho and the Atta Mills Institute.



"In my capacity as the Abusuapanyin of the Nkuban Kyereba Twidan Abusua, the family has decided that we will contact our solicitors to make sure that they explore all avenues to stop the Atta Mills Institute from [operating]."



“I saw his grave. There his name appeared a little bit except that it was spelt ‘John Evans Atta-Mills’. For somebody who claimed to know him very well, even though the person who has the name himself has never put a hyphen in that name. They used this so-called refurbishment to promote themselves, to promote their institute and to promote their paymasters...That’s not what Fiifi [Atta Mills] stood for,” a publication by 3news.com quoted.



Following the legal threats, Koku Anyidoho is said to have renamed the Atta Mills Institute to Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI).



He tweeted that the Koku Anyidoho Institute will "keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive. To God Almighty be the glory”.

Other tweets by him read; "There will be a Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), to work for President Atta-Mills."



"Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), lives to glorify God & to respect the memory of President Atta-Mills."



Addressing the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Charles Owusu asked, "where were they (the family) when the man died 10 years ago?"



He revealed that COSMOS Energy gave Dr. Cadman Mills a whopping 100,000 dollars towards the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, an initiative which seeks to honour the legacy of Prof. Mills but added the money cannot be accounted for.



"I have heard COSMOS Energy gave him 100,000 dollars for the Atta Mills Foundation (Heritage Foundation), have you heard they have spent GH¢1 somewhere...?" Charles Owusu rhetorically asked.

He sought to find out what Dr. Cadman Mills used the money to do because, by his investigations, the money didn't serve its purpose.



"Were the family not sitting down when the Asomdwee Park was infested by mice and grasscutters?"



Charles Owusu asked the family to leave Koku Anyidoho alone asserting he is a loyal soldier who genuinely loves the late President Mills.



"Loyalty is expensive . . . and so all these things should stop. Let's move forward as a country. Thank God, the place has been well-decorated. Tomorrow, when a President dies and he is sent there, it is befitting; at least it's an honor to the nation when someone goes to the place to watch them . . . Let us stop these things and give praise where it deserves," he said.





