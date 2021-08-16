0
COVID-19: 16 more die in 2 days as active cases fall to 6,220

COVID 19 1.jpeg The death toll is now 922

Mon, 16 Aug 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Some 16 patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic within two days.

The death toll is now 922.

It was 906 as of 14 August 2021.

However, the active cases keep falling.

The number has dropped to 6,220 from 6,440 two days ago.

According to the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service, as of 11 August 2021, 60 patients were in critical condition with 114 severe cases.

So far, 103,568 patients have recovered out of a total case count of 110,710 since mid-March 2020.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 59,109

Ashanti Region - 19,507

Western Region - 6,331

Eastern Region - 5,257

Central Region - 4,039

Volta Region - 3,614

Bono East Region - 2,027

Bono Region - 1,880

Northern Region - 1,687

Upper East Region - 1,335

Ahafo Region - 949

Western North Region - 943

Oti Region - 625

Upper West Region - 518

North East Region - 236

Savannah Region - 151

