COVID-19: 16 more die in 2 days as active cases fall to 6,220

Some 16 patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic within two days.
The death toll is now 922.
It was 906 as of 14 August 2021.
However, the active cases keep falling.
The number has dropped to 6,220 from 6,440 two days ago.
According to the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service, as of 11 August 2021, 60 patients were in critical condition with 114 severe cases.
So far, 103,568 patients have recovered out of a total case count of 110,710 since mid-March 2020.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 59,109
Ashanti Region - 19,507
Western Region - 6,331
Eastern Region - 5,257
Central Region - 4,039
Volta Region - 3,614
Bono East Region - 2,027
Bono Region - 1,880
Northern Region - 1,687
Upper East Region - 1,335
Ahafo Region - 949
Western North Region - 943
Oti Region - 625
Upper West Region - 518
North East Region - 236
Savannah Region - 151