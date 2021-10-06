COVID-19: 820,037 people fully vaccinated so far

Wed, 6 Oct 2021 Source: classfmonline.com
A total of 2,025,183 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest figures by the Ghana Health Service.
Of that figure, 1,369,515 constitute the first dose of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
Also, 1,190,564 constitute the first dose of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines.
Additionally, 7,291 doses of Moderna have been administered as the first dose.
Out of the total figure, 662,959 comprise the second dose of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.
So far, the total number of people who have been fully vaccinated is 820,037 for all the vaccines.
