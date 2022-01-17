COVID-19: Active cases drop after omicron surge

Ghana's active cases are currently on a decline according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the number of cases is dropping because of people's adherence to the COVID protocols.



"Let's pray that this goes on...I know very well that because of the Omicron surge, people started raising their self-protection and so if this continues we know it will come down further" he stated.



Data on the GHS COVID-19 update page indicates that as of 10th January 2022 the active cases stood at 9,020 from a previous of 10,889.

The new cases are 508 and 1,343 have so far died.



